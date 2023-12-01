Short films can be meaningful messenger for human values: Naqvi

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) BJP leader and former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said short films can be "meaningful messenger" for human values and "brand ambassador" against the menace and challenges of terrorism, war, intolerance, drug mafia, racial violence and cyber crime.

In his address at the inauguration of the 'International Festival of Short Films on Cultural Tourism' in Varanasi, Naqvi said message-oriented short films delve into pertinent topics and act as a catalyst for initiating impactful conversations and raising awareness through artistry and creativity, a statement said.

The festival, which has 3,212 entries from 115 countries, has been organised by the Uttar Pradesh government and the Indian Infotainment Media Corporation with an aim to promote cultural tourism and short films.

Short films have emerged as a powerful medium of storytelling, allowing filmmakers to convey their messages concisely and creatively in a limited duration on a variety of issues in a very simple and appealing manner, Naqvi said.

Movies and short films on these imperative issues such as Night and Fog, Battle of Midway, Ardh Satya, Mandi, Bhumika, Nayak, Charulata, Winning Your Wings, Dinner for One, 12 Hours, Khwahish, Blue Helmet, Akhri Munadi, Aarakshan, Gangaajal and Chakravyuh have proved to be a confluence of entertainment and positive inspiration, he said.

Persuasive short films have gained prominence because most big film production and media houses are giving priority to commercial interests instead of spreading meaningful messages on burning issues of social concern, Naqvi said.

On the other hand, it has been observed that short films, made with a combination of social and commercial commitment, are stupendously successful in "kala (arts), kaushal (skill), karishma (marvel), kamai (earning)", he said, according to the statement.

He said demand and acceptability of convincing short films have witnessed unprecedented increase in today's era of OTT and digital-internet platforms, which have a strong presence in more than 190 countries.

The number of consumers of OTT and digital-internet platforms worldwide is estimated to reach 500 crore in the near future, he said.

The number of OTT and digital platforms users in India is about 48 crore and the number is expected to be more than 80 crore in about next three years, Naqvi added. PTI KR ANB ANB