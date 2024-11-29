Short-term courses in disaster management to be introduced in Goa: CM

Panaji, Nov 29 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said short-term courses in fire-fighting and disaster management would be introduced in the state soon.

These courses would help the youth in the state gain employment in the country and also abroad, including in the merchant navy, he said.

The CM was speaking after inaugurating the newly-constructed Administrative and Training Block of the Fire and Emergency Services Department here.

The courses would be introduced by the Goa State Fire Force Training Centre which is part of the fire department, he said.

The centre, affiliated to the Nagpur Disaster Management College, has been providing fire-fighting and disaster management training, and even six candidates from foreign countries have undergone a two-month training course in disaster management there, Sawant noted. PTI RPS KRK