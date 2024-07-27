Shortage of 18 judges in 10 courts across Goa: Minister tells assembly

Panaji, Jul 27 (PTI) Goa Law Minister Aleixo Sequeira has told the legislative assembly that there is a shortage of 18 judges in 10 different courts, including district courts, across the state.

In a written reply tabled in the House on Friday, the minister shared the details about the vacancies in the courts.

As per the data, there is a shortage of as many as four judges in the civil and criminal courts in South Goa's Margao, while there is a shortage of three judges at the district and sessions court in this town.

There is a shortage of two judges each at the district and sessions court in North Goa's Panaji, civil and criminal court there and civil and criminal court in Mapusa.

It shows that there is a shortage of one judge each in the civil and criminal courts in Ponda (South Goa), Bicholim (North Goa), Gram Nyayalaya, Sattari at Valpoi (North Goa), Vasco (South Goa) and Gram Nyayalaya, Sanguem (South Goa).

The strength of additional judges has been calculated for the state based on the 'Unit System' in accordance with the interim report of the National Court Management System (NCMS) Committee as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

Sequeira said that as per Article 229 of the Constitution, the entire process of filling up the post of judicial officer (in Goa) is done by the Bombay High Court.

The minister, in a detailed reply, has mentioned that the process to fill the vacancies of the judges was underway. PTI RPS NP