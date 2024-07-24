Shortage of administrative officers in Arunachal: Khandu

Itanagar, Jul 24 (PTI) Admitting a shortage of administrative officers in various districts, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday said that recruitments could not be made since 2022 after the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak case.

Responding to a query from senior BJP MLA Wanglin Lowangdong in the assembly during the Question Hour, Khandu said the recruitment for APCS entry-grade officers would be done soon with the commission being re-constituted.

The transfer and posting of all grades of APCS officers, including those in the later entry grade, is under consideration and the government will look towards filling the sanctioned posts rationally, the CM said.

"Out of 236, the total sanctioned strength of entry grade officers in the state, at present there are only 130 such officers with a deficit of 106 officers in the rank of circle officers (COs). There has been no fresh recruitment and lateral entry of officers in the past two years due to the APPSC fiasco. With the start of the recruitment process, the government will fill up the vacancies accordingly," he said.

Responding to a supplementary question, Khandu said that out of the 17 sanctioned posts of administrative officers in the Tirap district, there are only eight officers.

"Once the recruitment process begins, officers will be posted in the district that borders Myanmar and Nagaland," he added.