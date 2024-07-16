Shortage of doctors, other staff at Mohalla clinics to be addressed soon: Delhi Health minister

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Delhi's Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Tuesday said that any shortage of doctors and other staff at Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics will be addressed soon.

He stated this after reviewing the functioning of the Mohalla Clinics with health department officials and Chief District Medical Officers (CDMOs).

The meeting discussed staffing issues.

In a post on social media, the minister said, "A review meeting was held with Health Department officials and CDMOs regarding Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics.

Wherever there is a shortage of doctors and other staff, arrangements to provide them will be made soon, he said.

The first Mohalla Clinic in Delhi under the Aam Aadmi Party Government's flagship scheme was inaugurated in July 2015 in Rajiv Gandhi JJ Punjabi Colony, a relief camp in the Peeragarhi area of West Delhi.