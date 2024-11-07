Shortlist for Crossword Book Jury Awards features 25 works across five categories

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The Crossword Book Jury Awards has announced a shortlist of books in categories of Fiction, Non-Fiction, Business and Management, Children's Books, and Translations.

Each category is being judged by a separate jury. The jury for Fiction comprises Manjula Narayan, Prayaag Akbar, and Somak Ghoshal. The Nonfiction jury consists of TCA Raghavan, Anuradha Sengupta, and Kaveree Bamzai. Translations are being judged by Arshia Sattar, Nandini Nair, and Malashri Lal. The judges for Children’s are Paro Anand, Parvati Sharma, and Bulbul Sharma. Khozem Merchant, Shaili Chopra, and Sriram make up the jury for Business and Management.

The Fiction shortlist features "The East Indian" by Brinda Charry, "Quarterlife" by Devika Rege, "Chronicle of an Hour and a Half" by Saharu Nusaiba Kannanari, "Tall Tales by a Small Dog" by Omair Ahmad and "Never Never Land" by Namita Gokhale.

Sudha Bharadwaj's "From Phansi Yard: My Year with the Women of Yerawada", "The Day I Became a Runner: A Women’s History of India through the Lens of Sport" by Sohini Chattopadhyay, "City on Fire: A Boyhood in Aligarh" by Zeyad Masroor Khan, "Mother Cow, Mother India: A Multispecies Politics of Dairy in India" by Yamini Narayanan, and "Marginlands: Indian Landscapes on the Brink" by Arati Kumar-Rao have made it to the Non-Fiction shortlist category.

"This year, we have witnessed a plethora of outstanding literary works vying for recognition. The shortlisted books represent the pinnacle of Indian literary achievement, showcasing the incredible diversity of voices and perspectives that enrich our literary landscape. We are honoured to celebrate these talented authors and their remarkable contributions to the world of literature," Aakash Gupta, ceo of Crossword Bookstores, said in a statement.

The Business and Management shortlist includes "Accelerating India's Development: A State-led Roadmap For Effective Governance" by Karthik Muralidharan, "AI Rising: India’s Artificial Intelligence Growth Story" by Leslie D'Monte and Jayanth N. Kolla, "Exprovement: Exponential Improvements Through Converging Parallels" by Hersh Haladker And Raghunath Mashelkar, "Lilliput Land: How Small Is Driving India's Mega Consumption Story" by Rama Bijapurkar, and "Mastering the Data Paradox: Key To Winning In The AI Age" by Nitin Seth.

In Children's Books category, Devika Cariapa's "A Children's History of India in 100 Objects", Shabnam Minwalla's "Zen", "The Case of the Vanishing Gods" by Mallika Ravikumar, "Bipathu and a Very Big Dream" by Anita Nair, and "The Henna Start-Up" by Andaleeb Wajid have made it to the shortlist.

Five translated works from Nepali, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam languages to English have been shortlisted for the award.

"Fruits of the Barren Tree" by Lekhnath Chhetri and translated from the Nepali by Anurag Basnet, "Sakina's Kiss" by Vivek Shanbhag and translated from the Kannada by Srinath Perur, "Boy, Unloved" by Damodar Mauzo and translated from the Konkani by Jerry Pinto, "I Named My Sister Silence" by Manoj Rupda and translated from the Hindi by Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar, and "Maria, Just Maria" by Sandhya Mary and translated from the Malayalam by Jayasree Kalathil have been shortlisted.

The awards will be announced on December 8 and the winning authors in each category will receive a cash prize of Rs 50,000.