Shortlist of 'Gaja Capital Business Book Prize' 2023 out

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Books chronicling the IT story of India, stories of successful entrepreneurs such as The Leela Group founder Captain CP Krishnan Nair and Forest Essentials founder Mira Kulkarni are among those who have made it to the shortlist of the fifth edition of the 'Gaja Capital Business Book Prize'.

The shortlisted five books, announced on Monday, are part of the earlier released longlist of 10 books covering a diverse range of stories of business leadership and entrepreneurship from a variety of different sectors, including IT services, consumer, and hospitality.

The list includes "Against All Odds: The IT Story of India by S 'Kris' Gopalakrishnan and N Dayasindhu and Krishnan Narayanan, "Capture the Dream: The Many Lives of Captain CP Krishnan Nair" by Bachi Karkaria, "Essentially Mira: The Extraordinary Journey Behind Forest Essentials" by Mira Kulkarni, "The Tech Phoenix: Satyam's 100-Day Turnaround" by TN Manoharan and V Pattabhi Ram and "Winning Middle India: The Story of India's New-Age Entrepreneurs" by TN Hari and Bala Srinivasa.

"The 2023 shortlist offers an in-depth exploration of the Indian entrepreneurial landscape, paying tribute to individuals who have contributed to India's rising global presence. These stories highlight women and men from diverse backgrounds, who turned dreams into reality through sheer dedication, innovation, and risk-taking ability," said Gopal Jain, co-founder and managing partner of Gaja Capital, in a statement.

Instituted in 2019 to encourage Indian entrepreneurs, writers, and journalists to tell their stories for the world, the award offers a prize money of Rs 15 lakh — making it a leading business book prize in the country to honour authors transforming the business ecosystem with their creativity.

The jury for the prize this year, headed by co-founder of TeamLease Services Ltd Manish Sabharwal, comprises stalwarts from the worlds of industry, investments, academia, public policy, and governance.

"It was great to see stories traverse India's entrepreneurial landscape. The shortlist is a must-read list of books with valuable, time-tested lessons from India's past along with valuable insights for entrepreneurs building India's future," said Sabharwal.

Journalist-author Harish Damodaran's "Broke to Breakthrough", a detailed and perceptive account of the rise of dairy company Hatsun Agro and its founder RG Chandramogan, won the coveted prize last year.

The winner of the 'Gaja Capital Business Book Prize' will be announced next month. PTI MG RDS RDS