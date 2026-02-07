SHO’s statement recorded in probe into accident involving actor Maniyanpilla Raju

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 7 (PTI) The statement of the SHO of the Museum Police Station was recorded by a DCP here on Saturday as part of an enquiry to examine alleged lapses in the accident case registered against actor Maniyanpilla Raju.

Raju was involved in an accident in which two youths were injured after his car collided with a motorcycle near the Trivandrum Club on the Vellayambalam-Vazhuthakkad road at around 9.30 pm on Thursday.

Police said Raju did not stop his vehicle after the accident and left the scene, but later appeared at the police station on Friday morning.

After a blood test was conducted, his arrest was recorded, and he was released on bail.

Following allegations of a delay in taking Raju into custody, Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner K Karthick ordered an enquiry.

As part of the probe, a Deputy Commissioner of Police-rank officer recorded the Station House Officer’s statement and sought an explanation for the delay in taking Raju into custody.

Police sources said statements of other police personnel at the station would also be recorded.

The police have collected details related to the incident and will submit a report to the police commissioner, sources said.

Meanwhile, the result of the blood test conducted on Raju is awaited to determine whether it was a case of drunken driving.

The Motor Vehicles Department is also expected to submit its report after inspecting the luxury car involved in the accident, an official said.

Raju said that he was driving the car and left the scene due to fear and health issues, stating that he is a cancer patient. PTI TBA SSK