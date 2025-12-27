Shot at in Haridwar, Uttarakhand gangster succumbs to injuries at AIIMS Rishikesh

Haridwar, December 27 (PTI) A gangster, who was seriously injured in a daylight firing incident three days ago in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district, died at a hospital on Saturday, police said.

Police said the incident occurred on Wednesday when Vinay Tyagi was being taken from Roorkee jail to Laksar court for a hearing when two assailants allegedly opened fire indiscriminately on the police vehicle near the flyover here, seriously injuring Tyagi.

According to the police, Tyagi, a gangster belonging to the Sunil Rathi gang, sustained three bullet wounds and was admitted to AIIMS-Rishikesh in a critical condition, where he died on Saturday morning.

Police said that two policemen also suffered injuries in the firing.

According to the police, both assailants were arrested the next day and confessed to attacking Tyagi due to a personal rivalry.

Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Dobal said that the police are investigating the matter.

He said that the section of attempted murder in the case registered against the attackers, Sunny Yadav and Ajay, has now been changed to murder.