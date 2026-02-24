Shots fired at car of lawyer associated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at a car of a lawyer associated with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi near the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT), Kashmere Gate, here on Tuesday, sources said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

Police said they have received information about the incident and are verifying the details.

A senior police officer said teams have been sent to the spot and CCTV footage from the area is being examined to ascertain the sequence of events.

Further details are awaited. PTI SSJ DIV DIV