Shots fired in clash between two groups of students at Patna University

Patna, Aug 8 (PTI) Shots were fired as two groups of students of Patna University clashed on Thursday afternoon over a "trivial issue", police said.

No one was injured in the incident that happened around 3.30 pm, even as it left students panic-stricken, they said.

In a statement, police said students residing in Saidpur hostel and BN College hostel clashed with each other "over some trivial issue".

"They also exchanged gunfire... Immediately after receiving the information, officials of the Pirbahor police station reached the BN College Hostel and enquired about the matter. Four spent cartridges were also recovered from the spot," the statement said.

Locals informed the police that students of both hostels exchanged gunfire, it added.

"No arrests have been made so far and the matter is being investigated. A large contingent of police have been deployed in the area," the statement said. PTI PKD SOM