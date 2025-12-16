Shots fired in Manipur's Bishnupur district in fresh escalation

Imphal, Dec 16 (PTI) Shots were fired in the peripheral areas of Manipur's Bishnupur district on Tuesday night, escalating tensions in the restive state, officials said.

Several rounds of gunshots were fired near the vicinity of Torbung and Phougakchao Ikhai areas, bordering Churachandpur district, they said.

"We are trying to locate the source of the firing and where it was directed," an official said.

The fresh firing near the foothills triggered panic among the locals.

Additional security forces have been rushed to the site as a precautionary measure, the official said.

The incident happened a day after 389 persons, displaced by the ethnic clashes, returned to their homes in Phougakchao Ikhai and some other areas, he said. PTI CORR SOM