Shots fired in two shops in Delhi's Alipur, Nangloi

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Two shooting incidents occurred in Delhi on Monday, police said. There were no reports of any injuries in either case.

Three motorcycle-borne men opened fire in a property dealer's shop in outer north Delhi's Alipur area, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Nidhin Valsan said they received information about shots being fired in the Budhpur locality of Alipur around 3 pm. Teams were immediately sent to the spot.

It was found upon inquiry that three men entered the office of a property dealer and opened fire before fleeing. Police teams are checking CCTV camera footage to trace the accused, the officer said.

Crime and forensic teams were also called to the spot.

The accused will be nabbed soon, Valsan said.

The target of the second shooting incident was a furniture shop in outer Delhi's Nangloi area, the police said.

Officers at Nangloi police station received a call about a firing incident at 1:30 pm and police teams reached the location, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma said.

It was found that while the complainant was in his shop, three men with their faces covered entered the establishment and fired multiple rounds in the air before fleeing on a two-wheeler, the officer said.

The police said a crime team inspected the spot and a case was being registered on the basis of the complainant's statement. Efforts are underway to trace the accused.

"We are checking CCTV camera footage to ascertain the accused's entry and exit routes. They will be identified soon and nabbed," Sharma said.

Police sources said the shooters left behind a chit with the name of gangster Ankesh Lakra scribbled on it, along with a demand for Rs 5 crore.

This is the second shooting incident in Nangloi in just over a month.

On September 28, two men on a motorcycle fired several rounds at a sweet shop in Nangloi.

Citing directions from jailed gangsters Deepak Boxer and Ankesh Lakra of the Gogi gang, they had demanded extortion money from the establishment.

Later, the Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested two sharpshooters associated with Deepak for their alleged involvement in the incident. PTI BM SZM