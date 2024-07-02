Shots fired outside builder's residence in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Two unknown men allegedly fired bullet rounds outside the residence of a builder in northeast Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, two scooter-borne men fired three to four bullet rounds outside the residence of Arif Ali (38) in the Welcome area at 8.48 pm on Monday and later fled the spot.

"Complainant Arif Ali is a resident of Kabir Nagar and is a builder by profession. He told police that earlier he had received an extortion call but did not file an FIR," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

The officer said that at 8.50 pm on Monday, a PCR call was received regarding the firing. It was found that two men came on a scooter and fired three to four rounds at Ali's house.

"Ali disclosed that a local ruffian had been threatening him and demanding Rs 10 lakh in extortion money. He had not approached the police until now. Two empty shell casings were recovered from the scene. No one was injured," the DCP said.

The police said that CCTV footage is being scanned and efforts are underway to arrest the accused.

Further investigation is in progress, the officer said. PTI BM BHJ BHJ