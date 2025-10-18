Shots fired outside northwest Delhi residence; 3 held

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) A house was fired at in northwest Delhi's Mukundpur area over a fight, police said on Saturday.

Three people were arrested in connection with the incident, they said.

The house belonged to Naresh Rajput, whose son, Jatin, called the police on Friday night, reporting the firing of gunshots.

Jatin told the police that some unknown people came to his house and fired several rounds. "Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident," an officer said.

Police recovered four empty cartridges from the ground in front of the complainant's residence.

Investigation revealed that Jatin and his friends had an altercation earlier in the evening with a man named Ankit at Machhi Bazar Chowk, Mukundpur, around 9.30 pm.

Later, Ankit, along with his associates, Ayush, Raja, Sumit alias Kabaria, and Manish alias Totla, allegedly came to Jatin's residence on two motorcycles and fired shots in the air before fleeing, police said.

Police filed an FIR and apprehended Ankit, Manish, and Sumit. Hunt is on to nab the remaining people, police said. PTI SSJ VN VN