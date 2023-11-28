Shots fired outside scrap dealer's house in northeast Delhi's Welcome

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Two unidentified men fired gunshots outside the house of a scrap dealer in the early morning on Tuesday in Welcome area of northeast Delhi, police said.

"We got a PCR call at around 1 am at Welcome Police Station regarding a firing incident at O-Block in Welcome area," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

He said during investigation it was found that two men came on a scooter and fired gunshots outside the house of Abrar Ahmed, who is a scrap dealer by profession.

"We have recovered three empty shells at the spot," he said.

Abrar Ahmed told police that he had received an extortion call on his mobile phone for Rs 50 lakh at the behest of Hashim Baba gang. PTI BM BM VN VN