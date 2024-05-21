Should a leader hailed by enemy be allowed to form govt? Rajnath on Pak leader's praise for Rahul

Bokaro (Jharkhand), May 21 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday attacked Rahul Gandhi, questioning whether a leader who has been "praised by the enemy" be allowed to form the government.

Singh, while addressing an election rally in Jharkhand's Bokaro, was referring to former Pakistan minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry's praise for the Congress leader.

"Former Pakistan minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry, who had claimed that Pakistani terrorists were behind Pulwama and Uri attacks, had not praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi but had praised Rahul Gandhi with comments such as 'Rahul on fire'.

"I want to ask you (people) whether such a leader who has been praised by the enemy be respected or allowed to form the government? Which direction do they want to take the country? I appeal to everyone to save the country," Singh said.

Chaudhry, who was a minister in the Imran Khan government in Pakistan, had shared a video featuring Rahul Gandhi on X, with a caption 'Rahul on fire'.

Singh asserted that "no force on earth" can prevent the establishment of 'Ram Rajya' in India.

Singh said that under the Congress rule, banks ran into losses but under the BJP government, all banks recorded huge profits.

He also attacked the Congress, stating that the grand old party was promising reservations on the basis of religion, which is not permissible under the Constitution.

Singh said all prime ministers of the Congress had promised to eradicate poverty and failed but under Modi rule, 25 crore people have been brought out of poverty.

Attacking the JMM-led alliance and jailed former chief minister Hemant Soren for "plunder of wealth", he said corruption peaked in Jharkhand under the present regime and without the CM's patronage it was not possible.

He appealed to the people to show the "exit door" to the ruling coalition in the state.

"The CM who mysteriously went missing for 24 hours, which is unprecedented in India's history, is languishing in jail," he said, while referring to Hemant Soren.

Singh said although INDIA bloc accuses BJP of misusing ED and CBI against opposition but these agencies could seize only Rs 32 lakh under the previous Congress regime, whereas under Modi government, they seized Rs 1 lakh crore besides property worth Rs 22,000 crore.

"In our party, if any worker or leader is found indulged in corruption, he will be sent to jail. Nobody could raise an accusing finger at any of the CMs of BJP-ruled states," he added. PTI NAM/SAN ACD