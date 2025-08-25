'Should a minister resign for including criminals in party': Kejriwal hits back at Shah

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on the bills to remove the prime minister and chief ministers, saying it is now clear that the BJP "conspired" to remove Arvind Kejriwal from the post of Delhi chief minister.

The AAP's response came after an X post from the Shah's office quoted his statement that it was inappropriate for a chief minister or prime minister accused of corruption or serious crimes to run government from jail.

Attacking Shah, Kejriwal in a post in Hindi on X asked, “If a person includes criminals of serious crimes in their party, clears all their cases and makes them ministers, deputy chief ministers or chief ministers - should such a minister or prime minister also resign from their post?”

जो व्यक्ति गंभीर गुनाहों के मुज़रिमों को अपनी पार्टी में शामिल करके उनके सारे केस रफ़ा दफ़ा करके उन्हें मंत्री, उपमुख्यमंत्री या मुख्यमंत्री बना देता है, क्या ऐसे मंत्री/प्रधान मंत्री को भी अपना पद छोड़ना चाहिए? ऐसे व्यक्ति को कितने साल की जेल होनी चाहिए?



He also said if someone was falsely accused and later proven innocent, the minister responsible for framing the case should also face punishment.

AAP leader Anurag Dhanda alleged that the BJP wanted to impose a “dictatorship” by targeting opposition governments. “The BJP and Amit Shah have now made it clear that it was the BJP’s conspiracy to remove Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi CM. If he had resigned, they could have tried the same thing in other states as well. It’s clear they want to bring a dictatorship,” Dhanda told PTI Videos.

“It does not matter whether the government is being run from jail or outside; it depends on the intention,” he said Shah should "resign for keeping AAP leader Satyendar Jain in jail for three years without proof,” Dhanda added.

He further claimed that Delhi was facing severe civic issues, including waterlogging, fee hikes in private schools and lack of bus marshals, despite Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta not being in jail.