Should be strongly condemned: India on destruction of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) India on Thursday voiced anguish over destruction of the historic residence of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and said the "act of vandalism' should be strongly condemned.

Rahman's residence in Dhaka was destroyed by some so called protesters on Wednesday.

"It is regrettable that the historic residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, a symbol of the heroic resistance of the people of Bangladesh against the forces of occupation and oppression, was destroyed on February 5," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"All those who value the freedom struggle that nurtured Bangla identity and pride are aware of the importance of this residence for the national consciousness of Bangladesh," he said.

Jaiswal was responding to media queries on the incident.

"This act of vandalism should be strongly condemned," he said. PTI MPB ZMN