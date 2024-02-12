Should have consulted allies of three decades first: Tikait on RLD's possible switch to NDA

Baghpat (UP), Feb 11 (PTI) BKU president Naresh Tikait expressed disappointment over reports of RLD chief Jayant Singh showing an inclination to join the ruling NDA, saying he should have consulted those who were with him for decades before taking such a decision.

"When an enemy becomes a friend in politics can't be predicted. Jayant Chaudhary has his own thinking. But, he should have at least consulted the people who have been with him for three generations," Tikait said while talking to reporters here.

Speculations of Singh's switch-over to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have intensified after he praised the central government for conferring the Bharat Ratna to his grandfather and former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

The Bhartiya Kisan Union president said that Charan Singh was a messiah of the farmers and he deserved the Bharat Ratna. "He should have received this honour earlier. Farmers had already demanded Bharat Ratna for Chaudhary Charan Singh ji. The government should now also solve the burning problems of the farmers." he said. PTI COR ABN ABN SKY SKY