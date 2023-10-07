Should I become CM again or not: Shivraj Singh Chouhan asks people at rally; Cong says he is pressurising Modi

Bhopal, Oct 7 (PTI) Amid talk of the BJP `sidelining' him, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked people during a rally whether they wanted him to continue in his job after the coming assembly elections.

It prompted the main opposition Congress to claim that he was trying to put pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Political circles in Madhya Pradesh are abuzz with speculation about the plans of the central leadership of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party after it fielded several stalwarts including Union ministers as candidates for the coming elections.

Speaking at a gathering at Dindori, more than 450 km from here, on Friday, Chouhan said, "I want to ask you whether I am running a good government or a bad government. So, should this government move ahead or not? Should `Mama' (maternal uncle, as he is popularly called) become chief minister or not?" He also asked if Modi should continue to be the country's prime minister and the BJP retain power.

When people answered in the affirmative, Chouhan said, "So brothers and sisters, let's make a resolution that we will support those who cooperate with us." Earlier on Friday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had said at a public meeting in the state that Chouhan will not get the top post after the elections.

Reacting to Chouhan's remarks, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Saturday said they showed that the state BJP's frustration was at its peak.

"First, PM Modi stopped mentioning Chouhan and dropped him from the race for the chief minister's post. In response to this and to put pressure on the prime minister, the chief minister started asking people whether he should contest the elections or not and now he is directly asking whether Modi ji should be the prime minister or not," Nath said on social media platform X.

In this "battle" between the PM and the CM, a war within the BJP was certain, he added.

"Those who got tickets are not ready to fight, and those who are out of the race for the ticket are fighting with everyone," Nath further said.

Meanwhile, senior state cabinet minister Gopal Bhargava, speaking at a gathering in his constituency Rehli in Sagar district, said he was contesting his last election. A video of his speech surfaced on Saturday.

Bhargava, an eight-time MLA, said, “My Guru told me to contest the election for one more time. This will be the last election. I also felt that in this election no one was being projected as chief minister candidate. It is not being told who will be the chief minister....I felt he (his Guru) must have some wish, that the word has come from God.” He had no desire to become the chief minister, but by the grace of God he did become an MLA, a cabinet minister and even the leader of opposition which is a post equivalent to chief minister, the BJP leader said.

“I was leading 108 MLAs as leader of opposition.. I thought being the leader of opposition.. I will (become the CM)… but it could not happen… I don't know when the time will come,” he said.

Chouhan, the longest serving chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, has been seen getting emotional during public events and rallies of late.

At an event held in his home-turf Budhni recently, he asked people if he should contest the election or not. At a rally, he told women that they would miss a "brother" when he is not around.

Elections to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly are due and the dates are likely to be announced soon.

The BJP has announced 79 candidates, who include Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste as well as senior leader and Indore strongman Kailash Vijayvargiya, all political heavyweights being seen as contenders for the chief minister's post.

Earlier this week, Vijayvargiya had said he was contesting the election not to become just an MLA, and the party would give him some important responsibility. PTI ADU NP KRK