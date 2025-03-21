New Delhi: The BJP on Friday reacted cautiously to the discovery of a huge amount of cash from the residence of a Delhi High Court judge, saying the party should not comment on the affairs of courts and that the CJI was already seized of the issue.
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra cited media reports to say that the Chief Justice of India (CJI) had taken a decision on the matter, which has cast an uncomfortable public eye on the higher judiciary following a newspaper report that firefighters and police stumbled upon a large amount of cash at Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma's residence while trying to douse a fire.
However, the BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya noted in a post on X that Justice Varma had "halted the CBI investigations into corruption allegations against Shibu Soren, as directed by the Lokpal".
Former Jharkhand chief minister Soren is facing corruption allegations and his party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, now led by his son Hemant Soren, is part of the opposition INDIA bloc.
The judge was not at home when the fire broke out.
The Supreme Court collegium on Friday commenced an initial inquiry against Justice Varma and is learned to have recommended his transfer.
Should not comment on court affairs: BJP on cash discovery at judge's residence
