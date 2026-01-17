'Should they not be beaten up with shoes?': Ballia MP furious over not being made chief guest

Ballia (UP), Jan 17 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Sanatan Pandey expressed displeasure at not being made the chief guest at a railway event, targeting his ire at officials for "not doing their job", saying they should be "beaten up with shoes".

An event was organised on Friday at the Phephna railway station in Ballia district, with UP's Minister of State (independent charge) for Ayush, Dayashankar Mishra 'Dayalu', as the chief guest.

Mishra, who is also the minister-in-charge of Ballia, cancelled his programme citing unavoidable circumstances.

Speaking at a programme in Bagheji village of Phephna area on Friday night, Ballia MP Pandey said that if the central government undertakes any project in any state, the MP of that area is the chief guest, even if he is from the opposition party. "Today, this government has shown its true colours again." "I feel like going to that programme and throwing the chair away. People say that I am always picking up a lot of quarrels," Pandey said.

"If officers don't do their jobs, should they not be beaten up with shoes ('adhikaari kaam nahin karenge to joota nahin khaenge')?. File a case, do whatever you want, I am ready to face it, but I am not ready to bow before the government and its representatives," he said.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Neeraj Shekhar said the programme was for a train stop and UP minister Dayashankar Mishra 'Dayalu' was made the chief guest as per a letter from the railway minister.