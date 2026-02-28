Should we spare people who did injustice to God, betrayed him: Andhra CM

Raavivalasa (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 28 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday asked if people who allegedly did injustice to God and betrayed him should be spared, hinting at YSRCP leaders over the alleged Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration case.

Addressing a public meeting at Raavivalasa village in Vizianagaram district, the Chief Minister wondered "what kind of problems would arise if such kind of people are in politics".

"Not only making a mistake to us but also doing injustice to God. If God is also betrayed, I am asking you, should such kind of people be spared? I am asking you, you should remember it," said Naidu.

Naidu asserted that though he finds fault with nobody, he will not spare a person who commits a mistake.

Claiming that he did not politicise God, Naidu accused YSRCP leaders of intentionally politicising God, putting that blame on others and attempting to escape.

"If we do not take the onus of exposing such thieves before people, they will escape," said Naidu.

Quizzing people if they noticed the 'difference' between Tirupati prasadam distributed during the erstwhile YSRCP government and the current regime, Naidu asserted that quality has been enhanced.

According to the CM, conspiratorial politics was there between 2019 and 2024 with "attempts to attack God's prestige and sanctity".

Naidu alleged that ghee adulterated with chemicals was presented to the deity as naivedyam.

Back in September 2024, during the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy regime, animal fat was used in preparing Tirupati laddus, Naidu alleged.

During an NDA legislative party meeting in the state in 2024, Naidu had alleged that while YSRCP ruled the state, substandard ingredients and animal fats were used for making Tirupati laddus, which are revered and sought after by crores of devotees. The allegation sparked a massive controversy across the country.

Accusing YSRCP leaders of skipping the Assembly, Naidu alleged that they are demanding opposition status in the House, disregarding rules.

Further, he said the government will establish a state cancer institute in Kurnool for cancer treatment and research.

Excessive use of pesticides and urea beyond prescribed limits is leading to serious diseases like cancer, he said, citing that 29,379 people suffered from cancer as per a 2021 report, and the number rose to 32,657 by 2025.

Highlighting that Rs 19,300 crore was allocated to the health sector, Naidu said it was ensured that six per cent of the budget would be spent on healthcare.

The state government has planned to provide free health insurance coverage up to Ra 2.5 lakh to every citizen in the state, he said, adding that through the NTR Vaidya Seva scheme, health insurance coverage up to Rs 25 lakh for the poor will be provided.

The Andhra government has launched a new digital health records programme called Sanjeevani in the state, said the CM.

Through Sanjeevani, people's health records will soon be accessible directly on their mobile phones, he said.

Naidu said steps are being taken to provide primary consultations and treatment guidance to patients through an 'AI Doctor' soon.

Earlier, Naidu launched a statewide HPV vaccination drive here in the Vizianagaram district.

A Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine was administered in the presence of the Chief Minister to a young girl at a community health centre in Raavivalasa village.

As many as 3.4 lakh girls are expected to benefit from the vaccination drive that aims to prevent cervical cancer.

Naidu said cervical cancer has emerged as a major problem in the southern state, and that's why HPV vaccination has been launched and appealed to parents to ensure that all girls below 15 are vaccinated. PTI STH GDK ADB