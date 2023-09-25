Shouldn't be measuring Gandhi's importance by size of his photo: BJP's Vijay Goel slams Sam Pitroda

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel Monday hit out at Congress leader Sam Pitroda for questioning the "purpose" of using Mahatma Gandhi's photo with an "oversize" image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the importance of the Father of the Nation should not measured by the size of his photograph.

Advertisment

Slamming Pitroda, Gandhi Smriti vice chairman Goel said, "Sam Pitroda, it was not expected from you, that you would measure Gandhi's importance by the size of his photo." "As the Vice President of 'Gandhi Smriti', I invite you to see hundreds of photographs, martyrdom site and statues of Gandhi ji at Gandhi Smriti," said Goel, a former Union minister.

"I am surprised that in all this you saw only one photo of Prime Minister Modi. Whereas Modi is also the president of 'Gandhi Smriti'," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

Reacting to a social media post on the banner featuring Gandhi and Modi, Pitroda said it was sad to see Gandhi's image reduced in size. "What is the purpose to repeat Gandhi's quote with oversize image of Modi? Have some sense please. What are we trying to accomplish?" he said.

Situated on the Tees January Road, the Gandhi Smriti is a memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi. It is the location where Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on 30 January 1948. PTI ASK ASK TIR TIR