Shouldn't hurt people's sentiments: J-K BJP chief over Farooq Abdullah's remark

Srinagar/Jammu, Sep 14 (PTI) A day after four security personnel were killed in a gunfight with terrorists, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Thursday said no one should engage in politics at this time and no statements should be made that hurts the sentiments of the people of this country.

Reacting to National Conference president Farooq Abdullah's remark that New Delhi and Islamabad will have to come to the dialogue table if they want to end the bloodshed and find lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir, Raina accused Pakistan of aiding and abetting terrorism in the Union Territory.

Pakistani terrorists have committed heinous crimes on a large scale and are constantly attempting to shed blood, he said, adding, "Our brave soldiers have always thwarted Pakistan's nefarious intentions." "At a time when our valiant soldiers are fighting and sacrificing their lives to thwart the terrorists, no one should engage in politics. No statement should be made that hurts the sentiments of the people," Raina told PTI.

Three Army personnel, including a Colonel commanding a battalion and a Major, and a Deputy Superintendent of the Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in the higher reaches of the Kokorenag area on Wednesday while one soldier was missing.

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief said, the nation pays tribute to the martyrs Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish, and SDPO Hamayun Bhat, who laid down their lives in the line of duty in South Kashmir's Anantnag and an Armyman who was martyred in Rajouri.

"The entire country salutes their patriotism. The terrorists will have to pay a heavy price for this," Raina added.

BJP leader Altaf Thakur said the time has come to put behind bars people who advocate holding dialogue with Pakistan on Jammu and Kashmir.

"It is these people who advance Pakistan’s cause here and support it," Thakur told PTI after paying tributes to Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonchak and Deputy SP Humayun Bhat.

He said India held talks with Pakistan several times but the neighbouring country always played foul.

"We held talks with Pakistan many times since 1947. (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee went to Lahore by bus but Pakistan is a country which will never give up its mischievous activities. Terrorism and talks cannot go on simultaneously," the BJP leader added.