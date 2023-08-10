Shouting, sloganeering in Parliament will only destroy what is left of our system: Deve Gowda

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Thursday said the Parliament proceedings have touched a "new low" as he rued "shouting and sloganeering" will only destroy "what is left of our system".

"I came to attend Parliament despite ill-health, but have been very disappointed by what is happening. From my long experience I say this is a new low. Democracy can be saved only if everybody maintains dignity and decorum," Gowda, who is also a member of the Rajya Sabha, tweeted.

He also tweeted, "Shouting, name-calling, sloganeering will only destroy what is left of our system." Rajya Sabha was earlier in the day adjourned for the day amid opposition uproar the Manipur issue. PTI LUX LUX TIR TIR