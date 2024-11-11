Show cause for imposing fine issued to DJB: DPCC to NGT

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has informed the National Green Tribunal that it has issued a show cause notice to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for imposing a fine for not providing sewerage network in unauthorised colonies.

Earlier, the green body while hearing the issue of septage management in the national capital had sought the committee’s response.

The DPCC report dated November 6 said, "That, DPCC has issued a show cause notice on November 6 to DJB for the imposition of Environmental Compensation (EC) for not providing sewerage network in unauthorised colonies and Jhuggi-Jhopdi (JJ) clusters in a time-bound manner thereby resulting in disposal of untreated septage into river Yamuna or drains leading to river Yamuna." The letter, which was annexed to the report, sought from the DJB a detailed action plan with timelines for providing the network across all unauthorised colonies.

It asked the board to furnish details regarding sewage generation, its treatment and the gap in treatment from these colonies since November 2018.

The DPCC also asked for the board’s reply within 15 days stating the quantity of septage generated from sources other than unauthorised colonies and JJ clusters which remained untreated. PTI MNR MNR SKY SKY