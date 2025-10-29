Show cause notice issued to 4 school teachers for participating in RSS route march

Bidar (Karnataka), Oct 29 (PTI) The Karnataka School Education Department has issued notices to four teachers who participated in an RSS route march here.

The Block Education Officer of Aurad in Bidar district served notices on Tuesday.

In its notice, the BEO said, “It has been found that you participated in the RSS route march held in Aurad (B) Taluk of Bidar District on October 7, 2025 and October 13, 2025. Videos and photographs related to this have been widely circulated on social media.” “As you are a government employee, you are not permitted to take part in any political or religious activities. By participating in the RSS route march, you have acted in violation of government service rules,” the notice said.

The BEO asked them to submit a written explanation and personally appear before this office soon after receiving this notice.

“If you fail to do so, further action will be taken unilaterally under the provisions of the Karnataka Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1957,” the BEO said.

The leaders of Dalit Sena and Bahujan Seva Samiti filed a complaint with the field education officer demanding action against the teachers. PTI GMS GMS ROH