Show cause notice issued to doctor for assaulting elderly in-laws

Bengaluru, Mar 16 (PTI) The medical education department has issued a show cause notice to a doctor from Victoria Hospital for allegedly assaulting her elderly in-laws and harassing them along with her children, officials said on Sunday.

According to an official statement, a video of Dr Priyadarshini, an emergency medical officer at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), allegedly assaulting her elderly in-laws along with her children recently went viral.

"Reports indicate that she has been harassing them for the past ten years. She had already filed for divorce but allegedly went to her in-laws' residence and physically attacked them. A case has been registered at a Bengaluru police station in connection with this incident," it stated.

A senior police officer said the matter came to light on March 14 when the video went viral. The doctor's father-in-law approached with a complaint at Annapurneshwari Nagar police station, following which a case was registered.

The doctor was arrested and later released on station bail the same day, he said.

"Following the direction from Mohammad Mohsin, principal secretary, medical education department, Dr Priyadarshini from Victoria Hospital has been asked to submit a written explanation regarding the incident, failing which further disciplinary action will be taken," the statement from the medical education department said.

Taking the matter seriously, Mohsin stated that such behaviour brings embarrassment to the department. He immediately directed director of medical education (DME) Dr Sujatha Rathod to issue a show cause notice to Dr Priyadarshini.

Mohsin had previously brought to the Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil's attention cases of elderly parents being abandoned in hospitals, often after transferring their assets to others. He had also made recommendations for legal action in such cases, it stated. PTI AMP KH