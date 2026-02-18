Show cause notices issued to 6 Punjab govt school teachers after education minister's inspection

Chandigarh, Feb 18 (PTI) The Government of Punjab on Wednesday issued show-cause notices to six teachers after Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains conducted a surprise inspection at a government primary school in Machhiwara and found serious lapses.

During the visit, the minister observed gaps in school management and found students struggling with basic questions, an official statement said.

After the inspection, the School Education Department issued notices to the Block Resource Coordinator (BRC), the head teacher, one associate teacher, three elementary training teachers (ETT) and one IEAT teacher, it added.

The action is part of the state government's ongoing "Sikhya Kranti" reforms to improve learning outcomes in government schools.

Bains said the Bhagwant Singh Mann-led government has a zero-tolerance policy towards negligence in education. "Children's future is shaped in classrooms. Strict action will be taken against any dereliction of duty," he added.

The minister has been conducting surprise visits to government schools across the state to review academic standards, attendance, mid-day meals and infrastructure.