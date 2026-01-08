Show-cause notices issued to 90 illegal ready-mix concrete plants in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 8 (PTI) ​Show-cause notices have been issued to 90 illegally operating ready-mix concrete plants within Gurugram city limits, officials of the Town and Country Planning Department said during the sixth District Coordination Committee meeting held here on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by D S Dhesi Principal Adviser, Urban Development, Government of Haryana. Dhesi directed officials to ensure continuous monitoring to prevent these plants from operating illegally.

"Show-cause notices have been issued to all 90 illegally operating RMC plants within city limits," District Town Planner (Enforcement) and Nodal Officer R S Batth said during the meeting.

On the issue of air quality, the Principal Adviser reviewed measures taken to comply with the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) guidelines. Officials identified roadside dust and silt accumulation as primary factors in the city's deteriorating air quality.

Dhesi emphasised the importance of the Mhari Sadak app, noting that the Haryana Chief Minister is personally monitoring the platform. He directed that road repair complaints be addressed with visible action on-ground action.

According to officials, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has resolved 163 out of 783 registered complaints, with 617 currently in progress.

The Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) has cleared 219 of 910 complaints, with 613 under process, while the the Public Works Department (Buildings and Roads) has resolved 126 out of 155 grievances.

Regarding water conservation, the MCG officials said tenders for 100 rainwater harvesting systems have been floated, with 20 more planned.

The committee also reviewed land acquisition for sector roads, master roads and metro expansion. Vaishali Singh, HSVP Administrator and Chairperson of the Committee, said identification of land parcels is underway in coordination with concerned departments.

She said a requisition case will be submitted to the GMDA by January 31 for onward submission to the State Government. Land required for the metro depot near Marble Market has been cleared by the HSVP, she added.

The committee constituted under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, was directed to expedite its reports to avoid delays in infrastructure development.

Concluding the meeting, Dhesi stressed that officials must adhere to timelines to ensure better service delivery and visible improvements for the residents of Gurugram. PTI COR AKY