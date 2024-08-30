Show movies based on historical events: Mungantiwar to touring talkies operators

Mumbai, Aug 30 (PTI) Maharashtra’s cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has directed the operators of touring talkies and tent cinemas in the state to exhibit films depicting historical events to take the legacies of prominent figures to the hinterland.

He also suggested that these operators display advertisements for various government schemes as an alternative source of revenue.

These directives were issued on Thursday after a review meeting chaired by Mungantiwar to discuss the preservation of touring talkies and tent cinemas across the state.

He said, “The operators of touring talkies and tent cinema operators should show movies based on historical events to take the legacies of prominent figures to remote areas. They can also show some advertisements related to state government schemes. Such advertisements could provide them with another source of income.” The minister also instructed the disbursement of working capital in one instalment to the operators of such touring talkies and tent cinemas. PTI ND NR