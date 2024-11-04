Show of strength by Muslim community against Waqf amendment bill

New Delhi: The streets of Delhi once again witnessed a significant show of strength as members of the Muslim community gathered in large numbers at the Indira Gandhi Stadium to protest against the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill.

The Bill introduced in August aims to reform the management and utilisation of waqf properties across India.

The gathering titled 'Samvidhan Bachao Sammelan' was organised by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here.

The meeting was attended by a senior leader of key NDA ally TDP, Nawab Jan, who said everyone should come together unitedly to stop the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 from being passed in Parliament.

Chandrababu Naidu has always said he has two eyes -- one Hindu and one Muslim, Jan said.

"He (Naidu) says any harm done to one eye affects the whole body and we must keep this in mind as we move forward on the path of development," Jan said.

The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha in August and referred to a Joint Parliamentary panel after a heated debate, with the government asserting the proposed law, did not intend to interfere with the functioning of mosques and the Opposition calling it a targeting of Muslims and an attack on the Constitution.

The TDP leader claimed that sending the Waqf (Amendment) Bill to Parliament's Joint Committee (JPC) was also possible because of Naidu and he had stalled this bill from being passed for the time being by doing so.

Protesters expressed their concerns over the amendments which they believe could potentially dilute the autonomy of the Waqf Boards and affect the religious and charitable purposes for which waqf properties are traditionally used.

Slogans of unity and rights were echoed through the stadium as community leaders addressed the crowd.

The protest comes on the heels of several heated debates in the Indian Parliament, where opposition members have walked out of meetings of the Joint Parliamentary Committee discussing the Bill.

The amendment's provisions empower the central government to make rules regarding the registration, audit, and proceedings of Waqf Boards have been particularly contentious.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not have a majority in the Lok Sabha and its government at the Centre is reliant on the support of other parties such as the TDP and the Janata Dal (U).

The committee's meetings have often seen tempers fly with opposition members accusing the Chair of inviting different organisations, including those working for Hindu causes, that have no stake in the waqf issues and the BJP members charging their political rivals with deliberately disturbing the proceedings.