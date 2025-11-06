Show of unity: Bhajanlal Sharma, Vasundhara Raje hold joint roadshow before Anta bypoll

Jaipur, Nov 6 (PTI) The ruling BJP on Thursday put up a show of strength ahead of the bypoll in Anta assembly constituency, with Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje holding a joint roadshow in Mangrol town of Baran district in support of party candidate Morpal Suman.

The 2.5-kilometre roadshow, which began from Subhash Chowk and concluded at Siswali Tiraha, drew large crowds, with people showering flower petals on the convoy. More than 50 welcome gates were erected along the route.

Sharma, Raje and other leaders greeted people from a open-roofed campaign vehicle.

BJP president Madan Rathore, Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa and candidate Morpal Suman were also present in the vehicle.

Earlier, Sharma reached Jhalawar by a chartered flight and arrived in Mangrol by helicopter. Police and district administration had made elaborate security arrangements, with heavy deployment along the route.

According to party leaders, the event was aimed at sending out a message of unity within the organisation ahead of the Anta bypoll on November 11. Counting of votes will take place on November 14.

The seat fell vacant after the disqualification of sitting BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena following conviction in a criminal case.

The seat is witnessing a triangular contest between BJP's Morpal Suman, Congress's Pramod Jain Bhaya and Independent candidate Naresh Meena. PTI SDA RUK RUK