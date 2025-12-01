Show of unity: Siddaramaiah likely to visit Shivakumar's residence for breakfast on Dec 2

Bengaluru, Dec 1 (PTI) In an apparent display of unity, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is likely to visit his deputy D K Shivakumar's residence for breakfast, just days after the two broke bread in the wake of a raging power tussle.

Official sources on Monday said the CM is likely to have breakfast with Shivakumar on December 2.

However, Siddaramaiah said he is yet to receive a formal invitation and would go on receiving it, while Shivakumar maintained that it's a matter between him and the CM, and that they were working like "brothers".

In an attempt to break the logjam over the leadership row involving the two leaders, Shivakumar had visited the CM's residence for a similar breakfast meeting, convened by Siddaramaiah at the behest of the Congress high command.

Following the initial meeting held on Saturday both leaders had publicly stated that "there won't be any confusion".

On the leadership issue, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar maintained that they would obey the high command.

The development is seen as a move by the high command to pause the leadership tussle between the two, and signals Siddaramaiah's continuation as the CM for time being, especially ahead of the Belagavi legislature session from December 8.

"As told by the CM on Saturday, he is scheduled to visit Shivakumar's residence for breakfast tomorrow," official sources said.

However, speaking to reporters on Monday, Siddaramaiah said, "On that day (Saturday) he (Shivakumar) asked me to come to his house for breakfast on Tuesday. I have not received any call till now, other than what he said day before yesterday. If invited, I will go. He may call. I think he will invite me." Meanwhile, responding to a question if he has extended an invitation to the CM to join him for breakfast, Shivakumar said, "It's a matter related to me and the CM, we both are working like brothers." "We met under your (media) pressure (on November 29). There was no need for it. You are alleging groupism, but there are no groups. You are creating groups -- DK group , Siddaramaiah group and others," the state Congress chief said.

Asserting that he is not in any group, Shivakumar added, "I have 140 people (MLAs) with me." "When we are born or die, we are alone. When it comes to the party, we will take everyone together. There is no need for anyone to worry." The power tussle within the ruling party had intensified amid speculations about a change in chief minister in the state after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20. The speculation was fuelled by an alleged "power-sharing" agreement involving Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in 2023. PTI KSU SA