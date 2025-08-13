Showcase exhibitions on partition horrors at stations on August 14: Railway ministry to zones

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Railway stations across the country will showcase exhibitions on Thursday to commemorate the sufferings, trauma and displacements experienced by millions of people during the partition of India in 1947.

An exhibition has been prepared by the culture ministry for the Observance of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day (PHRD), commemorated every year on August 14.

"The Government of India has decided to observe PHRD, 2025 with a series of commemorative activities to be carried out across the country on August 14, 2025. In this regard, the Ministry of Culture has curated an exhibition to showcase the sufferings of the partition-affected people," the railway ministry said in a written communication to all its zones.

"This exhibition is available for download in digital format (both in Hindi and English versions) at the website https://rememberingpartition.org/ (download menu). The primary objective of this initiative is to generate awareness among the public, especially the younger generation and students, about the tragic realities caused by the partition," it added.

According to the ministry, the government observes PHRD on August 14 every year to commemorate the sufferings, trauma and displacements experienced by millions during the partition of India in 1947.

"This solemn observance serves as a reminder of the enormous human cost of the partition and aims to instill the values of peace, unity and reconciliation," the letter read.

Besides showcasing exhibitions, the letter also urged the zones to show the "Role of Railways in partition" and host programmes, especially those connected with partition history. PTI JP RC