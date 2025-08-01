Showcase genuine, locally made products: Farooq Abdullah to Kashmiri handicrafts traders

Srinagar, Aug 1 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Friday asked Kashmiri handicrafts traders to refrain from selling fake arts and crafts products.

The National Conference president visited the Dalgate area of the city here and interacted with local traders and artisans.

Abdullah during the interaction emphasized the importance of promoting and preserving the authenticity of Kashmiri handicrafts, urging traders to showcase genuine and locally made products to tourists.

Highlighting the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir's traditional arts and crafts, the former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir called on traders to refrain from selling imitations and instead focus on products that reflect the true craftsmanship of the valley.

"Kashmiri handicrafts are not just commodities; they are a representation of our identity and heritage," said Abdullah.

"We must ensure the tourists take home authentic pieces that tell the story of our land," he added.

The National Conference president appealed to the government to take concrete measures to support the local handicrafts sector.

"There is an urgent need for initiatives that ensure real Kashmiri handicrafts reach both domestic and international markets," said Abdullah.

"From certification systems to better marketing channels, the government must step in to protect artisans and promote the genuine craft of Kashmir," he added. PTI SSB AS AS