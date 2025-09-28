Showcasing piece of Gujarat in Delhi for 25 years with 'dandiya', cultural heritage

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) With an aim to promote the culture, cuisine and arts and crafts of Gujarat in Delhi, a city-based NGO has been hosting 'dandiya' events in the national capital for the past 25 years.

And, this Durga Puja, it is hosting a grand celebration at a mega venue in north Delhi to mark the silver jubilee.

Chief Minster Rekha Gupta is expected to join in the celebrations late night on Sunday, organisers said.

Sahakar was established here by well-known members of the Gujarati community in Delhi in 1998, and was registered in September 2003 under the Society Registration Act, an office-bearer of the NGO said.

It has been organising 'Dandiya Masti', the annual 'dandiya' festival in Delhi, for the past 25 years. The primary purpose of organising it is to promote the "crafts, cuisine and culture of Gujarat", in Delhi, the office-bearer said.

The music presented at these events is a blend of Gujarati and Hindi folk music, set to traditional 'dandiya' beats. Singers and musicians come from Ahmedabad and Mumbai, the NGO said in a statement.

The event shares a "strong bond" with dandiya fans in the city, and this special connection has made it one of the most happening 'dandiya' event in Delhi-NCR, it said.

Traditional dresses and fashion accessories are available at the venue for participants, as is authentic Gujarati cuisine, the statement said.

Volunteers teach 'dandiya' steps to and it is a fun event for families and groups of friends, it said.

'Dandiya Masti' started at Dilli Haat and, then it was organised for many years at Garden of Five Senses, a property in south Delhi, under the Delhi Tourism. For more than ten years, the event is being organised at Rajwada Palace, a banquet hall venue, in north Delhi, it added. PTI KND SKY NB NB