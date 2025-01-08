Showdown between AAP, BJP over 'Sheesh Mahal', 'Raj Mahal'

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) A high drama unfolded on Wednesday outside the bungalow once occupied by former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and dubbed a 'Sheesh Mahal' by the BJP, as AAP leaders attempted to enter it but were stopped by the police.

The AAP party workers later tried to reach the Prime Minister's official residence on Lok Kalyan Marg calling it a "Raj Mahal", but were stopped by the police again, following which they staged a "dharna".

On its part, the BJP also took media to the AB 17 Mathura Road bungalow allotted to Chief Minister Atishi to show that she already had a government residence and sought to know why she was asking for a separate bungalow.

AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bhardawaj staged a sit-in outside the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow in North Delhi's Civil Lines after they were not allowed to enter inside, where they had invited the media to tour with them in a bid to counter the BJP's "Sheesh Mahal" jibes.

The BJP and AAP are engaged in an intense political battle for the February 5 Delhi assembly elections, with the counting scheduled for February 8.

Slamming Singh and Bharadwaj, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that entering the premises "forcibly" was an example of "irresponsible, insane and anarchic behaviour".

The AAP leaders have demolished "political etiquette and ethics" through their "shameless" act, Trivedi said.

The police set up barricades and deployed personnel in front of the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow, preventing the AAP leaders from entering the premises.

When Singh and Bharadwaj were stopped by police personnel at the former CM's residence, they moved to the PM's residence, and when stopped again, they staged a sit-in near the Tughlak Road Police Station for second time.

The AAP leaders accused the BJP-led central government of running away from the challenged inspection of the PM residence, which they dubbed as "Raj Mahal", alleging that it had been renovated at an inordinate cost.

"The BJP's lie has been exposed before the entire nation today. They claimed that there is a mini bar, a swimming pool and a commode made of gold at the former chief minister's residence. However, they did not allow us to enter and show the truth to the public.

"Now, they are also preventing us from revealing the reality of the prime minister's residence, which has been built at a cost of Rs 2,700 crore," Singh said at the protest near the PM's residence.

Asked if they had sought permission to visit the (Kejriwal's previous official bungalow in Civil Lines) residence, Singh told reporters earlier, "Why should we need permission to enter the chief minister's residence?" Singh and Bharadwaj were seen requesting officials to allow them inside.

"Who has instructed you to stop us? I am a minister and I am here for an inspection.

"How can you stop me and on whose orders? Have you received directions from the lieutenant governor? He is the only authority above my position," Bharadwaj was heard telling an official.

The minister alleged that it should be noted that both these properties (CM's residence and PM's residence) are government residences. They were built with taxpayers' money and came up during the Covid pandemic. If there are allegations of misappropriation of funds, both should be investigated, he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the party said it would take reporters to the prime minister's residence.

In response, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva reached the AB 17 Mathura Road bungalow allotted to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.

He accused AAP of staging a "drama" at the former CM's bungalow while the model code of conduct was in force ahead of the assembly polls.

"Why did AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bharadwaj not visit the Sheesh Mahal earlier?" Sachdeva said.

The "Raj Mahal" jibe is part of AAP's counter allegation that the prime minister leads a luxurious lifestyle.

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi hit back at AAP over its PM's "Raj Mahal" attack, saying the AAP leaders' attempt to reach the PM Narendra Modi's official residence reflects the party's "anarchic tendency".

He said AAP's allegations about money spent on the PM's residence are "petty and childish". He flayed the party for comparing the PM's residence with the 6, Flagstaff Road House "which is not even designated as the official residence of the Delhi chief minister".

Slamming AAP over its leaders trying to enter the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow, which was earlier occupied by Kejriwal, Trivedi said, "What AAP leaders did today was a glaring example of their irresponsible, insane and anarchic behaviour'. They tried to enter the (former CM's residence) forcibly." This shows the writing on the wall is clear to the AAP leaders that their party is losing the Delhi assembly polls, he said.

"No matter how much they try, they cannot get away with the 'Sheesh Mahal', which has become a monument of Kejriwal's extravagance. They cannot get away with the truth that a museum of a variety of luxury items was set up in the 'Sheesh Mahal' with the money looted from the people of Delhi," he said.

Kejriwal vacated the 6, Flagstaff Road, bungalow last October. It has since been at the centre of a controversy over alleged costly fittings and other items.

The BJP has made the Sheesh Mahal allegation a large part of its election campaign.

The Delhi BJP chief has claimed that valuable items, including a "golden commode", were missing after the bungalow was vacated by Kejriwal. PTI SJJ PK BUN KSS KSS