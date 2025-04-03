Showdown between J-K LG, Abdullah govt looms over transfers; CM convenes urgent meeting

Srinagar, Apr 3 (PTI) A showdown is looming between Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and the nearly six-month-old government over the transfer of bureaucrats and other issues, prompting Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to convene on Friday an urgent meeting of MLAs belonging to the ruling National Conference and supporting parties.

The agenda for the meeting to which legislators of the alliance partner Congress have also been invited, remained a subject of speculation as Abdullah and NC spokespersons remained tight lipped.

But the meeting is expected to discuss reported interference by Raj Bhavan in administrative matters which fall in the domain of the elected government.

The controversial transfer of 48 bureaucrats belonging to the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) by the LG two days ago led to the latest flashpoint between the Raj Bhavan and the Abdullah government which regards the transfers as violative of the legal and administrative framework under Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act.

Sources in the know said the chief minister has written to Sinha asking him to review the unilateral decision, pointing out that the transfers and postings of officers outside the All India Services cadre was the exclusive prerogative of the elected government.

Such orders undermine the functioning and authority of the elected government, Abdullah asserted in the letter.

Abdullah is said to have taken up the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah complaining that a series of actions by the LG, including the transfers, eroded the authority of his government.

The LG's approach was a serious challenge in functioning of the elected government, he is said to have stated.

Though the Abdullah government had been facing difficulties with the Raj Bhavan over several administrative issues, Sinha’s Tuesday order to transfer and post 48 JKAS officers led to a face-off between the two power centres in the Union territory.

The chief minister also called for the expedited finalisation of the Transaction of Business Rules, which were approved by the Cabinet on March 6, saying that the delay in issuing these rules is contributing to the current administrative friction.

Abdullah has also directed Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo to ensure that no transfer or posting orders for non-All India Services officers are issued without his prior approval.

He has specifically asked the chief secretary to keep the transfer orders of the 48 JKAS officers in abeyance.

In the meantime, Friday's meeting is expected to convey the same feelings to the LG as well as the Centre.

The announcement of the meeting was made by NC Chief Whip Mubarak Gul on Thursday, who stressed on its significance, requesting all members to prioritise attendance.

Political analysts argue that the LG's recent transfers signify an attempt to gain an overarching control of the bureaucratic structure, particularly at a time when the elected government is awaiting approval from the Union Home Ministry for its proposed governance rules.

"Until we receive statehood, it is essential to establish business rules for clarity," Chief Minister Abdullah had said during a response to the LG's Assembly address, noting that the Cabinet had finalised the governance rules in a meeting on March 6 and submitted them for the LG's approval.

Abdullah has previously expressed his discontent with the dual governance model in the Union Territory, labelling it as a "recipe for disaster".

In a show of solidarity, the Congress party also criticised Sinha's decision on Thursday, saying that the LG should have awaited approval of the business rules before proceeding with officer transfers.

Gulam Ahmed Mir, the Congress's national general secretary and leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) in the J&K Assembly, said that the LG should have exercised more patience, asserting that such actions could undermine confidence in the administration.

The current business rules stipulate that the chief minister has dominion over the transfers of local JKAS officers, while the LG retains authority over senior officers (IAS), Mir said, adding "taking such a step was not advisable".

Mir also said the LG's action, knowing that the business rules proposal is pending approval in Delhi, sent a wrong message about the state of affairs within the J&K administration.

"It has sent the wrong message that everything is not well (within the administration). The LG knew it well that the proposal for business rules is under consideration, yet he took this step," Mir said. PTI TAS MIJ AB SKL KVK KVK