Showers in Delhi, IMD issues yellow and orange alert

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Rain lashed parts of the national capital on Thursday, with more showers expected as yellow and orange alerts remain in effect.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised people to stay cautious as light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is forecasted in the east, south, central, New Delhi, north, southwest, and west Delhi.

The city's primary weather station in Safdarjung reported 2 mm of rainfall, while the Ridge and Lodhi Road stations recorded 5 mm and 2.4 mm of it until 5.30 pm.

According to the weather department, more showers are expected ahead in the day.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.3 degrees Celsius, 0.2 degrees above the normal. The minimum temperature settled at 21.2 degrees Celsius, 4.4 notches below average.

For Friday, the weather department has forecast a cloudy sky with chances of rain.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius.

The air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 4 pm on Thursday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 58, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.