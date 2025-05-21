Shows Modi govt's commitment to end Naxalism by 2026: BJP on anti-Maoist ops killing 27 ultras

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday hailed the anti-Naxal operation that eliminated CPI-Maoist general secretary Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju and 26 ultras in Chhattisgarh, saying it reflects the Narendra Modi government's commitment to scrub off Naxalism by March 2026.

Basavaraju, the backbone of the Naxal movement, and 26 other dreaded Maoists were killed by security forces in a fierce encounter in the dense forests of Abhujmad in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

Hailing the operation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was proud of the security forces for the "remarkable success", while Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed it a "landmark achievement" in the battle to eliminate Naxalism.

BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "Home Minister Amit Shah has clearly said that Naxals will be eliminated by March 2026. Certainly, this operation (carried out by security forces) clearly shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to this end." He asserted the Modi government is committed to wiping out anti-national forces both "inside and outside" the country.

"You have seen the cleaning outside the country under Operation Sindoor... From Bahawalpur (in Pakistan) to Bastar (in Chhattisgarh), our government at the Centre and the state have dealt a decisive blow to anti-national forces," Trivedi added.

With this latest operation, a total of 200 Naxalites have been killed in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh this year, with 183 of those fatalities occurring in the Bastar division encompassing Bijapur, Narayanpur, Dantewada, and Kondagaon. PTI PK PK NSD NSD