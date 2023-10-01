'Shramdaan' events held at more than 500 locations as part of Swachh campaign: MCD

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Sunday organised events at more than 500 locations as part of the 'Swachhta Hi Sewa' campaign, officials said here.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena offered 'shramdaan' on Jagatpuri Road from Bihari Colony to the Krishna Nagar metro station along the Shahdara Trunk Drain-1 in the Shahdara South Zone, they said.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for "Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath", the MCD organised an hour-long 'shramdaan' (special cleanliness drive) from 10 am to 11 am, the civic body said in a statement.

Many MPs, MLAs, area councillors, members of RWAs, market and traders associations, school and college students, staff and officers of various government departments and the general public at large came together to perform 'shramdaan' under the Swachhta Hi Sewa, a fortnight-long campaign, it said.

All wings of the MCD participated in the hour-long activities, as part of the mega cleanliness drive being undertaken across the nation, on the eve of the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Under this mega campaign, various cleanliness activities have been conducted across all 12 zones and schools, hospitals and other establishments of the MCD.

Principals, teachers, 'safai karmacharis' and other Class IV employees and staff of all 1,534 MCD schools participated in 'shramdaan' activities within school premises, the statement added.

Contractors of MCD's parking sites also enthusiastically participated in the campaign and more than 400 MCD parking lots were cleaned on the occasion, the officials said.

The 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign, which began on September 15, will culminate on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2. PTI KND IJT IJT