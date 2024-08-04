Shree Machail Mata Yatra in J-K's Kishtwar crosses 50k mark

Jammu, Aug 4 (PTI) Over 50,000 devotees paid obeisance at the revered shrine of Shree Machail Mata in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district since the beginning of the annual yatra over 11 days ago, officials said on Sunday.

The 43-day yatra officially commenced on July 25 and crossed the 50,000 mark with 8,535 pilgrims performing darshan at the holy Shree Chandi Mata Mandir of Machail Paddar on Sunday, they said.

This yatra is one of the most significant pilgrimages in the Jammu division, second only to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra township of Reasi district.

The popularity of Shree Machail Yatra has soared in recent years, with over two lakh pilgrims visiting last year alone.

Pilgrims will take out the 'chhari' (holy mace) procession from Jammu on August 17 as per the custom and proceed towards 'Darbar' following traditional path and transits.

The weather at Machail Bhawan remains clear, ensuring a smooth experience for the devotees, the officials said.

They said Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar in collaboration with the Kishtwar district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav and local authorities, are diligently working to ensure comprehensive arrangements for the Yatris this year.

'Langars' (community kitchens) by devotees near Machail Bhawan and enroute are offering meals to the pilgrims, according to the officials.

Additionally, lodging facilities at the Yatri Bhawan in Gulabgarh, Sapphire Guest House of Kishtwar district administration, along with various tent accommodations and Yatri Sarai near Chandi Mata Bhawan, Machail, are available to ensure comfort for the visitors, they said.

With the footfall expected to exceed three lakh this year, Kishtwar DC Yadav has appealed devotees to follow all guidelines.

The officials said the the 'yatris' are being provided various facilities such as enhancements to roads, water supply, footpaths, sanitation, security, chopper services, and online registration to ensure a safe and pleasant journey.

The addition of a road up to Chashoti on the Gulabgarh to Machail axis has reduced the trekking distance to 3-4 hours. New bridges and repairs to existing infrastructure aim to provide a safe and hassle-free experience for yatris amid the challenging geography, they said.

Yadav urged the people to visit the official Machail Yatra website for online registration and updated information regarding the pilgrimage, including weather conditions, routes and other facilities.

"This resource is designed to help pilgrims stay informed and address any queries they may have. Yatris are advised to carry their Aadhar cards and review the guidelines on the website," he said.

He said the administration remains committed to ensuring a seamless and spiritually fulfilling experience for all devotees participating in the Shree Machail Yatra this year. PTI TAS RPA