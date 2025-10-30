Shri Kali Mata temple in Patiala to get facelift as CM Mann, Kejriwal launch Rs 75 crore projects

Patiala, Oct 30 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched projects worth Rs 75 crore to give a facelift to the historic Shri Kali Mata temple here.

Addressing a gathering after the launch event, Kejriwal claimed that none of the previous governments in Punjab had ever bothered to start these projects of immense public significance.

The former Delhi chief minister said that fortunately the AAP government in the state has been bestowed this opportunity and the work will be completed within a year.

He said that the Shri Kali Mata Mandir is one of the most revered and historic temples in northern India, stressing that the temple stands as a testimony to Punjab's rich spiritual heritage.

Kejriwal said that "the main shrine is dedicated to Goddess Kali, while the complex also includes an ancient temple of Shri Raj Rajeshwari Ji, another divine form of Shakti".

He said that the temple's importance is evident from the fact that nearly 10,000 devotees visit the shrine daily, around 40,000 every Saturday, and the number rises to nearly one lakh during the Navratri festival.

The AAP chief said that the state government has started several projects to give a facelift at Shri Kali Mata temple.

He said that the work is underway to ensure clean water for the temple pond from the Bhakra Canal and an amount of Rs 1.15 crore has been approved for this project.

Likewise, the temple's existing sewage system and rainwater drainage network are being upgraded and replaced at a cost Rs 49.06 lakh, Kejriwal said.

He also said that 'Aam Aadmi Clinic' is being set up within the temple complex at a cost of Rs 25 lakh which will provide medical assistance not only to local residents but also to visiting devotees.

Chief Minister Mann said that to enhance the spiritual and aesthetic charm of the temple, a light and sound show will be organized near the pond, modelled after the arrangements at major pilgrimage sites. He said that the project will cost Rs 6.78 crore, and tenders for the work have been issued.

He said that the temple's new building, corridor, boundary wall, entry gate, and pond projects collectively have been started. Mann also said that all temple entrances will be redesigned in harmony with traditional architecture.

The chief minister said that in consultation with urban planning and heritage experts, a comprehensive master plan is being prepared covering future construction, heritage conservation, pilgrimage facilities, sanitation, parking, and traffic management.

He said that to prevent overcrowding and ensure smooth distribution of 'prasad', a token system similar to that at Mata Vaishno Devi temple will be introduced.

Mann said that a hall has been constructed within the temple premises for the accommodation of visiting pilgrims, and parking space has been created for 300 vehicles. PTI COR CHS KVK KVK