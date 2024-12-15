Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara takes out grand procession in UP's Prayagraj

Prayagraj (UP), Dec 14 (PTI) The 'peshwai' procession (entry into the camp) of the largest Akhara --- Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara --- and the Devta Yatra of Kinnar Akhara behind it started from Maujgiri Ashram on Saturday with full grandeur and divinity.

Advertisment

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri of Juna Akhara, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kapil Puri Maharaj, Swami Narendranand Giri Maharaj, Mata Kaila Giri (Keiko Aikawa) of Japan, Swami Mahendranand Giri, Mata Enkinda Laila of Ukraine and other Mahamandaleshwars were seated on the silver throne built on the tractor trolley in the procession of Juna Akhara.

During the procession of Juna Akhara, Naga seers were walking with 'trishul' trident in their hands, playing damru and chanting 'Har Har Mahadev' and the devotees standing on both sides of the road with folded hands were greeting them.

Many saints and sages were throwing toffees from the chariot and the children were overjoyed to receive them.

Advertisment

Behind the Juna Akhara, the Devtva Yatra of the Kinnar Akhara was being led by Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, who was seated on a big silver throne.

Mahamandaleshwar Pavitranand Giri riding on a Rolls Royce car made in 1965 was the centre of attraction.

Ayush Tandon, who provides vintage cars on rent for weddings, told PTI that his car has come to the Devtva Yatra of Kinnar Akhara for the first time.

Advertisment

Earlier, he used to rent cars only for weddings.

In the Devtva Yatra of Kinnar Akhara, the entire convoy consisted of only carriages and they were decorated very beautifully. Around 30 carriages were included in this yatra.

Apart from this, Damru Dal was called from Varanasi to make the yatra attractive.

Advertisment

Dinesh Kumar Kanaujia, a member of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Damru Dal Seva Samiti, said this group has been invited to the Devtva Yatra of Kinnar Akhara for the first time.

A large number of horse mounted policemen and other cops were deployed in this entire yatra to ensure security. PTI RAJ AS AS