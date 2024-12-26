Shri Shambhu Panchdashnam Agni Akhara makes grand entry into Maha Kumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar, Dec 26 (PTI) The Shri Shambhu Panchdashnam Agni Akhara, the third akhara of ascetics, made a grand entry into the Maha Kumbh Nagar in the cantonment area on Thursday, accompanied by music and traditional fanfare.

Residents lined the route, showering petals to welcome the procession. The chhawni pravesh yatra (camp entry procession) began from the Agni Akhara's local headquarters at the Anant Madhav temple. The event showcased glimpses of Vedic culture with the sounds of conches and drums complemented by Vedic chants, evoking the essence of the ancient era.

Crowds thronged the streets to witness saints atop horses and camels, creating a mesmerizing spectacle.

"The procession included five Mahamandaleshwars, an Acharya Mahamandaleshwar, thousands of saints and Vedic students," said Someshwaranand Brahmachari, National Secretary of the Agni Akhara.

The procession was the longest chhawni pravesh yatra among all akharas so far, covering a 13-kilometre route from the Anant Madhav temple in Chaufatka to the cantonment area.

The elaborate arrangements featured six camels, 15 horses, and 60 chariots, drawing enthusiastic crowds throughout the journey.

One-third of the procession route passed through the city's western region, an area once terrorized by mafia don Atiq Ahmed, where grand events like this were unimaginable. As the procession moved through, the streets were adorned with rose petals, laid out by the residents.

A resident, Puran Jaiswal remarked, "It has been decades since we witnessed such a magnificent and spiritual procession by revered saints." The Maha Kumbh begins on January 13 and will continue till February 26, with Uttar Pradesh expecting a footfall of around 45 crore visitors during the mega-religious congregation in the Sangam area. PTI RAJ KIS HIG HIG