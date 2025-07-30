Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra to stage 49th edition of dance drama Krishna from Aug 12

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The 49th edition of 'Krishna', a dance drama depicting the life of lord Krishna, will be staged here from August 12-16 at Kamani Auditorium.

Organised by Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra (SBKK), the dance drama traces the enigmatic life of Krishna - from his divine birth to his transcendental departure - interweaving mythology, music, and movement into a spiritual and artistic production.

The narrative delves into pivotal moments from Krishna's life: his early years in Gokul and Vrindavan, his bond with Radha, his role as a peacemaker between the Pandavas and Kauravas, and his philosophical guidance to Arjuna on the battlefield through the Bhagavad Gita.

"It is incredibly rewarding to see Krishna enter its 49th year. The life of Lord Krishna is timeless-not just as mythology, but as a guiding philosophy instilled with love, courage, and wisdom. At the Kendra, we have strived to depict this journey with emotional depth and artistic authenticity, enabling audiences to resonate with its enduring and universal truths," Shobha Deepak Singh, the show director and chairperson of SBKK, said in a statement.

The show is presented by the Kendra Dance Repertory and choreographed by Shashidharan Nair and Raj Kumar Sharma, who is also the repertory in-charge at SBKK.

A blend of Indian classical and folk-dance styles, including Mayurbhanj Chhau and Kalaripayattu, 'Krishna' is enhanced by intricate costumes, traditional jewellery, symbolic animations, and an original score that blends Indian classical music with regional melodies.

On August 12-13, the institution will hold special morning shows for schools and educational institutes. The performances on these two days will be followed by a 45-minutes interactive workshop exploring themes on Krishna.

Evening shows on all five days will begin at 6.30pm, along with three additional matinee shows scheduled for August 14-16 at 3pm.

The tickets for the production, priced from Rs 300 to Rs 3,500, can be purchased from BookMyShow as well as from Kamani Auditorium.