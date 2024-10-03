Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra's dance drama 'Shri Ram' to tell timeless epic of Ramayana

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra's (SBKK) iconic dance drama, "Shri Ram" - a theatrical depiction of the Hindu epic 'Ramayana' - is returning to the stage here from Thursday.

In its 68th year, the over two-hour production follows the story of Lord Ram from his birth to the coronation -- and the events in between -- that have caught the imagination of all and sundry for ages.

Conceived by SBKK founder Sumitra Charat Ram in 1957, "Shri Ram" was written by Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar', Guru Gopinath and Narendra Sharma worked on its choreography to the music by senior Dagar Brothers.

The dance drama is directed by SBKK chairperson Shobha Deepak Singh with freshly recorded music, lyrics, interactive elements and voice-overs and dialogues from celebrated actors like Manohar Singh.

"'Shri Ram' is more than just a retelling of the Ramayana. It is an educational tool, a common connection between generations, and a tribute to Indian talent in dance, poetry, and design. Each year, it is deeply fulfilling to see how audiences become a part of this narrative, connecting ancient teachings with contemporary relevance," Singh said in a statement.

The production under Singh blends classical and folk-dance forms, including Bharatanatyam, Kalariyapattu, Mayurbhanj Chau, and North Indian folk traditions, all set to original Hindustani classical music.

"Its narrative is timeless, and the lessons of the Ramayana are relevant for today's society, offering wisdom and insight that guide us in facing modern challenges,” Singh added.

The annual theatrical production will come to a close on October 26. PTI MAH MAH MG MG